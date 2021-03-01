Union ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar get Covid-19 vaccine after PM Modi

Union home minister Amit Shah got himself vaccinated on the first day of phase two of the nationwide Covid-19 inoculation drive. In this phase, those above the age of 60 and 45+ with comorbidities are being inoculated.

Shah was vaccinated by the doctors in Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Minister for external affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar too was vaccinated on Monday. "Got my jab. For the curious, it was #Covaxin. Felt secure, will travel safely," he tweeted after getting the shot.

In photos: India flags off second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide second phase of the vaccination by getting himself inoculated. He was administered Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Also Watch: Nurse reveals what PM Modi said after vaccine jab

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted after taking the vaccine shot. "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he added.

Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Besides Covaxin, Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) is the other vaccine being administered in the country.

PM Modi joined the growing list of world leaders who have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris received the Covid-19 vaccine in December before assuming the office.

In January, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her husband Prince Philip, 99, were vaccinated against the infection by a royal household doctor at Windsor Castle. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also received the Covid-19 vaccine in the same month.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received the Covid-19 vaccine in January. His son and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took the vaccine in December.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received the Covid-19 vaccine in December.

The government had announced last week that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other applications such as Aarogya Setu.