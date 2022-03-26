Union ministers tweeting about 'The Modi story'. What is it?

BJP leaders and several Union ministers including Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, on Saturday tweeted about The Modi Story, which is a website on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey, told by various personalities from different walks of life. As claimed by the Twitter handle of Modi Story (@themodistory), the website is a volunteer-driven initiative to bring together "inspiring moments from Narendra Modi's life, as narrated by his co-travellers". It was inaugurated by Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi.

The website says it aims to bring together all first-hand anecdotes and anecdotes and reminiscences of persons who have closely witnessed Narendra Modi. Anyone can contribute to the collection, it said, in form of video, audio or written format.

"We believe Narendra Modi’s life story, as seen from the eyes of those who have seen him, is a source of inspiration today and for generations to come. It brings a sense of self belief – 'I too can be like Modi'," the site said.

The logo of the site is a warm teacup.

Among many stories, there is Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's video message sharing his experience of meeting PM Modi. "We did not feel like we were meeting the prime minister of India. He talked to every single player and knew about us individually. Since Narendra Modi became the PM, there has been a lot of change in the sports," Neeraj Chopra said.

In a video, Narendra Modi's school teacher Rasbihari Maniyar said Narendra Modi in his childhood wanted to join a Sainik school.

"Stories of grit & grace … memories of the magic of personal meetings, talks that reflect an amiable persona, a decisive political personality…stories till now untold, unheard," Smriti Irani tweeted.

