From news to CBI case: Union MoS Jitendra Singh gives timeline of NEET paper leak probe

Union minister of state Jitendra Singh on Wednesday outlined the timeline for the probe in the recent NEET paper leak case, as well as for disposal of cases under the new anti-paper leak bill which was passed in the Lok Sabha. During his reply to the debate on the bill, Singh said cases related to paper leaks would be handled and completed within five months of the complaint being lodged.

Jitendra Singh said that 13 people were taken into police custody after the paper leak. (Sansad TV)

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He said the first two months would be used by the authorities for interrogation and investigation, while the next three months would go in trials and conviction. Underlining the government action following the NEET-UG paper leak, Singh said, “The information regarding the recent paper leak was received on May 8 night, and by May 12 the case was transferred to the CBI.”

Singh said that 13 people were taken into police custody thereafter, and 92 locations were raided by the authorities. “Yesterday, the chargesheet was filed and the trials have begun from today,” he added.

Speaking in the House, Singh responded to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi's speech on Tuesday, wherein she said that 152 paper leaks had taken place since the introduction of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

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“Priyanka Gandhi said 152 paper leaks happened. Where did she get the number? There was no verification and authentication. But she says the paper leaks affected 750 crore children, that is 7.5 billion people. I verified this from the written script in Parliament. The entire population of the world is just about 8 billion. Either this is made up, or this is ignorance,” the union MoS said.

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Singh further countered Priyanka's remarks legal action after the 2024 bill. “She said that after 2024, when the act came, no legal action was taken. But 52 firs have been filed over the past 2 years, of which 29 are under prevention of unfair means,” Singh said.

10 years' jail, ₹ 50 lakh fine: Lok Sabha clears anti-paper leak bill

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The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, amid sloganeering from opposition parties. The Bill proposes stricter punishment for paper leak accused, and amends the 2024 law.

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It empowers all state governments and Union Territory (UT) administrations to designate any sessions court to be a special fast-track court to try offences under the proposed law. Proceedings for cases being tried under this law would need to be continued on day-to-day basis, with the trial to be completed within three months from the date of filing of the charge sheet.

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Individuals convicted under the new law would face jail terms for a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years, and a fine of up to ₹50 lakh. For organised crimes, the bill proposes a minimum sentence of seven years and a fine of up to ₹10 crore.