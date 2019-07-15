United in grief: Parents of Surat fire victims refuse to immerse ashes

Cloth merchant Jayshukhbhai Gajera is not alone in his quest for justice for his 22-year-old Grisma, who was charred to death in May this year.

The grieving parents of the other 21 students, who were killed in the fire at a rooftop coaching centre inside a commercial complex in Gujarat’s Surat on May 24, are also standing firm and united behind Gajera.

More than one-and-a-half-months after the tragedy at Taxshilla Arcade at Varachha, the parents are yet to immerse their children’s ashes. The mortal remains have become part of their home near Varachha, a migrants’ hub in Surat.

“Immersion (of the mortal remains) is out of question until the real culprits are booked. My whole family agrees with me. That will be the real tribute to my daughter,” says Jayshukhbhai.

“Only some junior staff have been booked and made the scapegoat,” he adds.

They also want to other parents to check all the security and safety parameters in commercial complexes before sending their children to these buildings.

Visuals of many of the youngsters jumping off the illegally-constructed fourth floor after the only exit staircase was engulfed in the fire had moved the entire nation. Those who could not jump off were charred to death. The victims were between the ages of 2.5 years to 22 years.

“A couple of days after the cremation at Ashwini Ghat on May 25, we all gathered to discuss how to take the legal battle forward. It was then that the decision (to keep the mortal remains) was taken in unison,” Chatur Vasoya, who lost his 17-year-old daughter Jhanvi, said.

The parents also regret that they could not sense the impending dangers as they were not aware about the required safety measures at Taxshilla Arcade.

“We have kept the mortal remains to send across a message to other parents – ensure that the places where your children go on regular basis are safe,” says Kantibhai Kakadiya, Isha’s father.

“We all know the importance of immersion. But through a legal fight we want to convey to our children that though they have left, their parents did everything to get them justice,” adds Vasoya.

As per Hindu customs, the immersion of ashes into a river releases the person’s spirit from physical body so that the soul can be reborn.

Fight against the system

Ten people, including three fire department officials, two civic body officials, a DGVCL officer, builders and the coaching institute’s director, have been arrested on charges of culpable homicide and negligence so far.

The parents have been demanding action against higher-ups in the concerned departments of the Surat Municipal Corporation and Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) – a state government government subsidiary.

“The officials arrested are of executive and deputy engineer levels. What about the top officials? Aren’t they the ones actually responsible for what happened as the police and the urban development department reports clearly said that illegal structures, illegal electricity connections and possible overload in transmission caused the fire?” Gajera asks.

Gajera has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Gujarat High Court seeking the transfer of the investigation from Surat Police to the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

A report by principal secretary (urban development) Mukesh Puri revealed negligence or corruption on part of all the concerned departments.

“The fourth floor, which had no roof and only covered with dome, was illegally constructed. Inflammable material like makeshift chairs made of tyres instead of proper seating arrangement, closed alternative exit, ill-equipped fire department led to the casualties in the fire caused by a spark in an electricity meter in the basement,’’ Puri said in his report.

The police investigation revealed gross negligence by the DGVCL.

“Eight air-conditioners were functioning on the fourth floor coaching institute, which did not have a legal electricity connection,” said commissioner of police Satish Sharma.

Surat municipal commissioner M Thennersan has maintained that action has been taken against the responsible officers. “Those suspended were in-charge and top officials of their respective areas,” he said.

The only first information report registered in the case is by the police.

“We have filed a PIL and also moved RTI applications to SMC and DGVCL. We are waiting for replies before taking further steps,” Gajera says.

Campaign for justice

Apart from regular meetings, the parents have organised a blood donation camp and Asthi Darshan Yatra over the last one month to press for their demands.

“Take our blood but book those responsible for the tragedy,” read giant banners when they organised the camp in Surat on July 3.

On July 7, they took out Asthi Darshan Yatra from Taxshilla Arcade to around the city. The affected families were joined by other citizens, carrying placards seeking action against top officials.

“The rallies and camps will continue till ours demands are met,” says Gajera.

