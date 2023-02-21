University’s decision to conduct “homam’

Hyderabad

A recent circular issued by the authorities of Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Anantapur to conduct a homam (havan) on the campus on February 24 triggered a controversy.

The circular, which was issued by university registrar Prof M V Lakshmaiah on February 16, said the university, under the directions of Vice-Chancellor M Ramakrishna Reddy, proposed to perform “Sri Dhanvanthari Maha Mruthyunjaya Shanthi Homam” on February 24, at 8.30 am at S.K. University Kreeda Vedhika (sports arena) to have the blessings of the Almighty to all the employees and students of the university.”

Students representing various unions staged a protest demonstration before the office of university registrar Prof M V Lakshmaiah on Monday, demanding that the authorities withdraw the proposed homam.

“How can the university authorities take up such activities when students of various faiths are studying on the campus? They are promoting superstitions and blind beliefs. It will divide students on religious and caste lines,” said a student union leader, who preferred anonymity.

He said if the university authorities want to perform any such homam, they should do so outside the campus. “The university should withdraw the proposal immediately,” he said.

The registrar said all the employees who are willing to participate voluntarily in the homam can contribute a minimum amount of ₹500 for teaching staff and ₹100 for the non-teaching staff to incur the expenditure for the homam.

“The employees can give the above said amount to Dr Ch Krishnudu, assistant professor, Department of Management and Santhalingam, secretary, non-teaching employees’ association, respectively, on or before February 21,” Lakshmaiah said.

The registrar, defended the move, saying there was no pressure on any employee to contribute money or take part in the homam. “There were a series of deaths among non-teaching employees of the university for the last few months. Because of this, there were requests from some quarters to do Santhi homam,” he said.

Lakshmaiah said it was not an official programme of the university but was taken up on behalf of the non-teaching employees’ association. “It is purely a personal activity of some employees. Nobody is being forced. There is no religious discrimination with such activity. The university treats all religions equally,” he said.

