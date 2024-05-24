 Unjustly targeted, BJP notice is demoralising, says Jayant Sinha | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Unjustly targeted, BJP notice is demoralising, says Jayant Sinha

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, C Raj Kumar
May 24, 2024 05:34 AM IST

He also dismissed the party’s claim that he did not vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jayant Sinha has alleged that he is being “unjustly targeted” by the party, days after the Lok Sabha lawmaker from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand was issued a show cause notice for not taking part in campaigning ever since he was not renominated from the seat for this year’s general elections.

File: BJP leader Jayant Sinha (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

In a letter to party state general secretary Aditya Sahu on Wednesday, Sinha said he was “surprised” to receive the notice, as he had informed BJP chief JP Nadda that he would not be able to shoulder electoral responsibilities since he wanted to focus on his efforts to combat the climate crisis.

He also dismissed the BJP’s charge that he did not exercise his franchise on Monday, when the seat went to the polls during the fifth phase.

His remarks were in response to the show cause notice that was issued by the BJP on Monday, seeking an explanation within two days, on why he did not participate in the poll campaign, thereby, “maligning” the party’s image.

“...After consulting with shri Nadda ji and getting his explicit approval, I made it clear publicly that I was not going to be involved in these elections,” Sinha said in the letter.

“Given my contributions to the party and the circumstances, the public issuance of your letter is unseemly. Your approach demoralises dedicated party workers and undermines the party’s collective efforts. Additionally, despite my loyalty and hard work for the party, it appears that I am being unjustly targeted,” he added.

He also dismissed the party’s claim that he did not “even feel proper to exercise your right of franchise.”

“Before leaving India, I sent my vote through the postal ballot process. Therefore, it is wrong for you to allege that I did not exercise my responsibility to vote,” Sinha said.

It was not immediately clear under which category Sinha was allowed to vote throught postal ballot. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a poll official in Ranchi said: “Jayant Sinha is a sitting MP. He is authorised to vote through the Postal Ballot.”

