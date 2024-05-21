‘Did not even vote’: BJP issues show-cause notice to MP Jayant Sinha skipping poll campaigns

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show-cause notice to former Union minister Jayant Sinha for not participating in the Lok Sabha elections campaign and accused him of “maligning” the party's image. The BJP also said Jayant Sinha did not even cast his vote in the ongoing general elections. Member of Parliament and former Minister of State for Finance, Jayant Sinha (Mohd Zakir/ Hindustan Times)(Mohd Zakir | HT Photo)

The notice came after Jayant Sinha was absent during Monday's polling in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh constituency.

“You are not taking any interest in organisational work and election campaigning ever since the party declared Manish Jaiswal as the candidate from Hazaribag LS seat. You did not even feel proper to exercise your right of franchise. The party's image has been maligned due to your conduct,” BJP state general secretary Aditya Sahu wrote in the show-cause notice.

The BJP also sought an explanation from Jayant Sinha within two days, following instructions from state BJP president and former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi.

According to Aditya Sahu, the future course of action related to the issue will depend on Jayant Sinha's response to the notice.

Earlier in March, Jayant Sinha, the son of Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha, had requested party president JP Nadda to relieve him from direct electoral duties, indicating that he did not wish to contest the Lok Sabha elections. According to Jayant Sinha, he wanted to be relieved so that he could focus on combating global climate change.

“I have requested Hon’ble Party President Shri @JPNaddaji to relieve me of my direct electoral duties so that I can focus my efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world. Of course, I will continue to work with the party on economic and governance issues…I have had the privilege of serving the people of Bharat and Hazaribagh for the past ten years,” the BJP MP wrote in a post on X on March 2.

Sinha is the sitting MP from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand.

Previously, Sinha served on India's council of ministers from 2014 and 2019, and also as the minister of state for finance and minister of state of civil aviation. The BJP MP is also known for helping launch the UDAN regional connectivity scheme that expanded the number of operational airports in India by 50 per cent in three years.