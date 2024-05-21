Shekhar Suman will 'opt out' of BJP if he's unable to deliver: ‘There’s no point being there just for the sake of it’

Actor Shekhar Suman, who joined the BJP earlier this month, has said that he will 'opt-out' of the party if he is unable to serve. Speaking with News18, he also said that he doesn't want to get into ‘any political turmoil, debate and have any political ambitions’. (Also Read | Shekhar Suman joins BJP at party headquarters in Delhi amid Lok Sabha elections: ‘Till yesterday I did not know…’) Shekhar Suman at the Bharatiya Janata Party office in New Delhi on May 7. (PTI)

Shekhar Suman on ‘political ambitions’

Shekhar said, “I want to still be an actor who’s a part of politics so that it empowers me to do the kind of things I want to do for my industry and my state. I don’t want to get into any political turmoil and debate and have any political ambitions, so to speak. I’m not a politician. I don’t want to be in politics and yet be in politics and do the kind of things that I wanted to do.”

Talks about his ‘time limit’

“It’s not like if I’m not able to deliver, I’ll still linger on. I’ve set myself a time limit and if I’m not able to deliver what I’ve promised myself, I’ll opt out. I’ve come here for a specific reason – to serve. If I’m unable to serve, there’s no point being there just for the sake of it. But when you come with so much of positivity and determination, then god also helps,” he added.

Shekhar Suman's political journey

Shekhar Suman joined the BJP on May 7. He returned to politics after a gap of about 15 years. Earlier this month, he joined the BJP at its headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of its senior leaders. The actor expressed gratitude and thanked God for guiding him to join the BJP, saying one has to do what ‘Lord Ram desires’.

The actor had fought the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Patna Sahib seat in Bihar on a Congress ticket but came third in the contest which was won by Shatrughan Sinha, who was then with the BJP.

Shekhar Suman's career

Suman is well known for a number of TV series, including Dekh Bhai Dekh and the late-night show Movers n Shakers, which he hosted. He recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, portraying the character of Nawab Zulfikar.