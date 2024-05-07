Shekhar Suman joins BJP at party headquarters in Delhi amid Lok Sabha elections: ‘Till yesterday I did not know…’

Actor Shekhar Suman has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in Delhi. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, news agency ANI shared a video. (Also Read | Shekhar Suman compares himself with Dilip Kumar and Aamir Khan) Shekhar Suman at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Shekhar Suman joins BJP

In the clip, Shekhar Suman was welcomed to the party with a flower bouquet. He also posed for photos with other BJP members. The actor joined the BJP amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. However, it is not yet clear if he will contest the elections.

Shekhar Suman talks about joining BJP

After joining the party, the actor said, "Till yesterday, I did not know that I would be sitting here today because many things in life happen knowingly or unknowingly. I have come here with very positive thinking, and I would like to thank God that he ordered me to come here." He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders.

Shekhar Suman on ‘positive thinking’

He also said, "When you start with positive thinking, then everything goes well. I don't have any negative thoughts in my mind. I'm just thinking about the country. I think people depend a lot on words, but there's no value in words after a point in time. There is a difference in saying and doing. If I want, I can sit here all day and give a long speech and even better than many. I can give it for a long time but it has no value. There will be value when I do something and show you all."

Shekhar Suman's recent project

The actor was recently seen portraying the character of Zulfiqar Ahmed in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, the project promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. It also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha and Adhyayan Suman. Heeramandi is streaming on May 1 on Netflix.