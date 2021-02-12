Unknown bacterial disease kills 4 elephants in Odisha sanctuary in 12 days
At least four female elephants have succumbed to a likely bacterial disease in a wildlife sanctuary of Kalahandi district since February 1.
The carcass of a female elephant, said forest and wildlife officials on Friday, was found near a drain at Jakma village under Karlapat wildlife sanctuary in Kalahandi district, taking the toll to four in the last 12 days.
Between February 1 and 8, the carcasses of two elephants were found at the same spot which has puzzled forest department officials. On Wednesday, the carcass of a female elephant was found at Ghusurigudi village inside the wildlife sanctuary.
Divisional Forest Officer, Kalahandi(south), T Ashok Kumar, said prima facie all the four elephants might have succumbed to haemorrhagic septicaemia, an acute and highly fatal form of bacterial infection marked by fever, hypersalivation, nasal discharge and difficult respiration.
The DFO said the test result of the first two elephants at the laboratory in the veterinary college of OUAT came out negative for anthrax. "But the lab is testing it further as the symptoms are for haemorrhagic septicaemia. We suspect the infections likely happened from the elephants drinking the water contaminated by livestock in the nearby human settlements," he said. There are 4-5 villages around the area where the elephants died.
Karlapat sanctuary had an estimated 17-20 elephants in the 2018 elephant census.
Haemorrhagic septicaemia affects mainly water buffalo, cattle, and bison in tropical areas of southeast Asia, where water buffalo populations are high. Acute infection can persist up to 3 days, and less often 5 days, and is characterised by fever of 104°–106°F, restlessness and reluctance to move, hypersalivation and nasal discharge.
The DFO said waterbodies in the area are being sanitised and cattle are also being vaccinated to avoid the spread of the disease. Forest department officials have been asked to maintain high vigil and prevent elephants from straying into the region in view of chances of more such cases.
In 2020-21, so far 61 elephants have died in Odisha of which 26 were due to unnatural causes. While 10 elephants have been either poached or poisoned to death, more than a half a dozen have been electrocuted.
In August and September 2019, five elephant calves in Nandankanan zoo and adjoining Chandaka elephant sanctuary had succumbed to elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus. It was the first reported case of EEHV-related deaths in an Indian zoo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India sends 22.9 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 20 countries, more in pipeline
- Countries in India’s immediate neighbourhood were among the biggest beneficiaries, in keeping with the government’s “Neighbourhood First” policy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Govt says over 7.76 million vaccinated, 33 hospitalised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC to run deluxe AC tourist train to Statue of Unity, Jyotirlinga on Feb 27
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to fund USD 50M for restoration of 3 cultural heritage projects in Nepal
- The projects are being implemented under USD 50 million grant assistance committed by India for post-earthquake reconstruction of the cultural heritage sites across eight districts of Nepal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 killed as bus plunges into valley near Araku in Andhra Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top court seeks Andhra's response on Odisha's contempt plea on border row
- Senior advocate Vikas Singh appearing for the Odisha government told the top court that elections will be held in violation of a Supreme Court order of December 2, 1968 passed in a suit between the two states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi meets newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 7.76 million people vaccinated so far, 33 hospitalised: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unknown bacterial disease kills 4 elephants in Odisha sanctuary in 12 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to dedicate Arjun tank to nation on Sunday, Army to get 118 latest tanks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Very important business’: BJP issues 3-line whip to Lok Sabha members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At his party, YSR corporator dragged on bonnet, run over by car: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra govt forms panel to look into abandoned buildings in Amaravati
- The construction of twin towers for the Secretariat and other administrative complexes and the new high court complex also came to a halt, after Jagan came to power.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre has spent ₹7.95 crore on campaign to bust myths about farm laws: Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC sends notice to Twitter, Centre on regulating 'fake and seditious' content
- A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde issued a notice on the petition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox