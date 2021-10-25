Home / India News / Unlike other parties...: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi explains BJP's take on secularism
  • Naqvi also highlighted the benefits received by minorities under various schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.
Published on Oct 25, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has alleged that some political parties have used secularism as a tool for "political gains", but for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) it is the "constitutional and national responsibility".

"Some people have used the word secularism only for their political gains. If you look at the 75 years of Indian history, you'll see that some political parties have made secularism as the means for their political benefits. They have deceived the objectives of our Indian Constitution," Naqvi said during his address to the national executive meeting of BJP Minority Morcha in Delhi on Saturday, according to news agency ANI

"For the BJP, secularism is a constitutional and national responsibility. It is not a political deal for us," the BJP leader said.

Naqvi also highlighted the benefits received by minorities under various schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.

“Out of 2 crore people who benefitted from the Modi government's housing project, 31% are minorities, while 33% of 12 crore farmers being provided Kisan Samman Nidhi are also minorities,” the cabinet minister asserted.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also credited PM Modi for working on ensuring equality among all sections of society during the last seven years of his governance. “The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for inclusive empowerment with a commitment to constitutional values. It has ensured all sections, including minorities, becoming an equal partner of the development process,” ANI quoted him saying further.

