‘Unlockdown’ lessons from Ground Zero

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 00:05 IST

Companies in Wuhan are asking employees to draw blood or have their throats swabbed before returning to work, reflecting the high level of anxiety that remains in the Chinese city – the place where the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) originated – as it emerges from a months-long lockdown.

Wuhan’s reopening, starting April 8, is being watched by other countries for lessons on how resumption of normal life after a lockdown is possible. While people are rushing out of the city after the 76-day lockdown, with resumption of trains, flights and buses, the Chinese government is trying to get shoppers out and about to boost the economy. The challenge: widespread fear among citizens of a second wave of infections.

Workers at Kone Elevators Co were queuing in front of their office building in Wuhan’s eastern district to take tests to determine if they have Covid-19 or antibodies that fight the disease. The tests were being conducted by a private medical organisation with the fees covered by Kone. On Thursday alone, an estimated 6,000 tests were conducted at the company.

“We are not resuming work until we receive the negative results of all workers,” said Ke Jianjun, a company official helping to oversee the exercise as workers in protective suits took samples from dozens of employees under a makeshift tent.

State-owned enterprises, construction operators and other labour-intensive businesses have also set up on-site testing centres run by private companies, including UniMedLab, a gene-testing institution.

As companies were allowed to resume work, they were caught between pressure from the government to kick-start activity and the risk of resurgence of the disease. Memories are still vivid of how rapidly the virus overwhelmed the city two months ago, crippling its hospitals with desperate patients who could not get tested.

PEOPLE RUSH OUT

Thousands of people booked train tickets out of Wuhan last week, according to the Chinese state television. Flights are resuming from the city’s international airport, which handled 24 million passengers a year before the outbreak. Cars queued at toll booths to get onto the highways out of town.

But the lockdown’s end doesn’t mean Wuhan has returned to normal. A web of complex restrictions and fear of a resurgence in infections means many can’t – or won’t dare to – go anywhere.

With Wuhan’s economy crushed by the virus, the government’s priority is on getting people back to work, and those returning to their jobs will see greater freedom of movement. Some apartment blocks will require residents to prove they are leaving the premises to return to work before they are allowed out.

GETTING SHOPPERS OUT

In a bid to jump start consumption, authorities in some places distributed vouchers, asking companies to give people paid time off and offering subsidies on larger purchases such as cars. Domestic media played up stories of officials venturing out to enjoy local delights such as bubble tea, hot pot and pork buns.

In Zhejiang, companies were encouraged to give employees an extra half day of paid leave once a week in the hope they’ll use the free time to shop and spend.

SURPRISE CAR SALE BOOM

If the stream of visitors to auto dealerships in Wuhan is any guide, the recovery of the car business in China and perhaps the world could be rapid. The strength of pent-up demand took some car dealers by surprise, with daily sales now running at levels seen before the economic freeze.

“I was pretty shocked,” said Zhang Jiaqi, a sales representative at an Audi AG dealer in the Wuchang district of Wuhan, which is now recording purchases matching year-earlier levels. “It’s like a boom after a two-month dormancy. I thought sales would be frozen.”

Across China, the world’s biggest car market, vehicle sales have been picking up since early February, albeit from almost zero. The revival may give some comfort to manufacturers from Audi’s parent, Volkswagen AG, to General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp, after sales slumped around the world as governments responded to the pandemic. The anecdotal evidence from Wuhan indicates that while consumers may be cautious about the return to normal life, they’re willing to make some big purchases.

Pan Fei, a marketing director at the Wuchang Audi dealership, said some customers appear more motivated than before the crisis because they see personal vehicles as safer than public transport. Demand at the store is now skewed toward smaller models such as the A3, suggesting some families are buying second cars.

At a nearby Cadillac dealership, sales representative Xia Tianyi said foot traffic and orders have returned to pre-shutdown levels. The showroom has seen a pickup in first-time buyers, with health care professionals, including doctors among purchasers, Xia said.

DISPUTED WET MARKETS OPEN

Cars lined up this week at the main entrance to the Baishazhou wet market, one of the biggest in Wuhan, which is buzzing again. A sign hovered overhead: “No slaughtering and selling live animals.”

Baishazhou and other wet markets are at the centre of an intensifying global debate about whether they should be allowed to operate, given another market in Wuhan was one of the first places where the virus was detected. US officials, in particular, are ramping up pressure to shut them down.

Scientists and Chinese officials believe the deadly illness jumped to humans from wild animals, most likely via an intermediary species like bats. Close contact with wild animals at the market, which has been closed since January, has been widely blamed for the outbreak.

US officials are calling for President Xi Jinping’s government to immediately close the markets, saying they are potential breeding grounds for disease. Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last week the coronavirus was a “direct result” of unsanitary markets and said it was “mind-boggling” that the markets remained open.