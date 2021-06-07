Unlocking begins in more states as Covid cases drop

New Delhi Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Sikkim on Monday joined states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in announcing “unlock” guidelines that paved the way for reopening of businesses after the deadly second wave of Covid-19 gripped the country in April and May.

Some states announced minor relaxations in restrictions in May but more joined them in the past few days, moving towards ending the curbs fully by the end of this month if there is no spurt in Covid cases. However, some states such as Kerala, where cases are still surging, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh decided to extend the lockdown till June 16.

In Kerala, the test positivity rate remained under 15% but the death toll crossed 10,000, according to data released by the state health ministry. The state is under lockdown since May 6 and it was extended twice; the government extended it for the third time when it was about to end on Wednesday.

Karnataka is expected to announce “unlock” guidelines after a review of district-wise Covid numbers, state home minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday. The state is under lockdown till June 14. Himachal Pradesh has also extended its partial lockdown till June 14 while allowing opening of shops for an additional two hours every day.

“Whatever we know from possible scenarios presented by eminent people, it (Covid) will decline and June will be much better but the concerns are when we open up, how do we behave because the virus has not gone anywhere,” NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul said last week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed on maintaining Covid protocols while opening up businesses and work.

“The state government is taking a calculated risk and hence people have to take care of themselves. Nothing is going to be eased immediately,” Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said ahead of the start of the “five-tier unlock process” based on the weekly positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in districts. Delhi started the unlocking exercise from May 31 and saw further easing of restrictions from Monday, with the government allowing resumption of metro train services at 50% capacity and reopening of markets and malls on an odd-even basis. The Uttar Pradesh government also extended relaxations to 71 districts where shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to open five days a week. Haryana has also relaxed norms while continuing with the lockdown till June 14.

The Sikkim government, while announcing a state-wide lockdown for one more week till June 14, also allowed relaxations for shops selling groceries and hardware. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin announced the extension of the state lockdown by a week till June 14 with some easing of restrictions from Monday, except in 11 districts where the number of new cases reported was still high. Goa extended its Covid curfew till June 14 with easing of some curbs.