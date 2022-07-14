Unparliamentary words list compilation of those declared so by legislative bodies

A booklet issued ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon Session from July 18 listing unparliamentary words may include some of the commonly used terms but it is essentially a compilation of expressions declared so in Parliament and legislative assemblies in India in 2021. It also has words and expressions disallowed in some of the Parliaments of the Commonwealth nations such as Australia in 2020.

The booklet issued by Lok Sabha Secretariat emphasizes that some of the words may not appear unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions used – essentially indicating that the context matters. It cites the example of the Covid spreader, which was declared unparliamentary in Australia’s House of Representatives on October 20, 2020, with reference to an allegation against a minister of being a spreader of the infection.

Similarly, crocodile tears was declared so during a Lok Sabha debate on August 10, 2021, yapping dog in South Australia House of Assembly on November 10, 2020, and species in Canada’s House of Commons on February 24, 2020. Show off was declared unparliamentary in Karnataka Legislative Council in March 2021.

The commonly used words listed as unparliamentary in the booklet (based on them being declared so, in a certain context) include ashamed, abused, betrayed, corrupt, drama, hypocrisy, and incompetent. Presiding officers have the last word in expunging words and expressions and they do not form part of the Parliament records.

Anarchist, dictatorial, Khalistani, bloodshed, bloody, abused, cheated, childishness, corrupt, coward, criminal, disgrace, donkey, eyewash, fudge, hooliganism, hypocrisy, incompetent, mislead, lie and untrue, anarchist, lollypop, foolish, and sexual harassment are among other words and expressions listed as unparliamentary.

Words and expressions are periodically declared unparliamentary in legislative bodies. There has been much emphasis on the use of correct words and expressions even as a fractured polity has led to sharper attacks on opponents and the usage of words or expressions that get expunged from the record.

