UNSC's inability to address ongoing conflicts highlights urgency of reform: India

India on Wednesday said the Global South is at the receiving end of "unprecedented changes" in the world, emphasising that the inability of the UN Security Council to address ongoing conflicts highlights the urgency of reform.

Jaishankar underlined that the Global South is at the receiving end of the unprecedented changes the world is undergoing, with the UN falling short of expectations. (X/ @DrSJaishankar)

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made these remarks as he co-chaired the L.69 Consultative Ministerial Interaction on UNSC reform, along with Saint Lucia Foreign Minister Alva Baptiste, at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.

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Deep Dive Why is the UN Security Council in need of reform according to India? India emphasizes that the UN Security Council's inability to address ongoing conflicts demonstrates the urgent need for reform, as it perpetuates historical injustice and falls short of current global expectations. What is the role of the L.69 group in advocating for UNSC reform? The L.69 group, comprising primarily developing countries, is united in its common desire to achieve comprehensive reform of the UNSC, pushing for changes that reflect the current global power dynamics. How does India's position on multilateralism relate to global unrest? India's advocacy for reforming multilateralism aims to address issues like geopolitical tensions and economic vulnerabilities, asserting that a more participatory and transparent system is essential for global stability.

Jaishankar underlined that the Global South is at the receiving end of the unprecedented changes the world is undergoing, with the UN falling short of expectations.

"The inability of UN Security Council to address ongoing conflicts & threats to international peace & security only highlight the urgency of reform," he said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} India asserted that continuing delay in implementing reforms perpetuates historical injustice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India asserted that continuing delay in implementing reforms perpetuates historical injustice. {{/usCountry}}

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The L.69 group comprises pro-reform member states, including primarily developing countries from Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and the Pacific, with a united common desire to achieve comprehensive reform of the Security Council.

"As directly impacted stakeholders, L.69 and C.10 members join forces to keep pushing for UNSC reform," he said, also referring to the Committee of Ten African Ministers of Finance and Central Bank Governors (The C-10) established by the African Union in 2016.

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Jaishankar, who arrived in New York City on Sunday, is leading the Indian delegation for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.