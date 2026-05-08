Amaravati, The SDMA on Friday forecasted more light rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next two days in Andhra Pradesh as the state continues to experience unseasonal rainfall during the peak summer season, affecting normal agricultural activity in some places. Unseasonal rains, heat wave conditions persist in parts of Andhra Pradesh

while heatwave conditions persist in parts of the state.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority , the prevailing southeasterly and southwesterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels are expected to trigger rainfall activity at isolated places across multiple districts on Friday and Saturday.

"Due to southeasterly and southwesterly winds prevailing in the lower tropospheric levels over Andhra Pradesh, rains accompanied by lightning are likely in several districts for the next two days," said SDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain in an official press release.

Light rains accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over districts including Alluri Sitharama Raju , Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Chittoor and Tirupati on Friday.

The SDMA noted that similar weather conditions are likely to continue on Saturday in districts including Guntur, Bapatla, Nellore, Kurnool and Nandyal besides several north coastal and south coastal districts.

Meanwhile, severe heatwave conditions are likely at one place in GK Veedhi mandal of ASR district, while heatwave conditions are expected in Munchingiputtu and Pedabayalu mandals of the same district.

Heatwave conditions are also likely in Gokavaram mandal of East Godavari district and Chintooru, Kunavaram, Vara Ramachandrapuram and Gurthedu mandals of Polavaram district, it said.

Further, hot weather conditions may prevail at isolated places in some districts across the state, the authority added.

On Thursday, the highest maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at VR Puram in Polavaram district, followed by 41.3 degrees Celsius at Kommipadu in Nellore district and 41.2 degrees Celsius at Nagaradona in Kurnool district and Kadapa.

The authority also recorded rainfall of 21.5 mm at Gamparai in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, 15.2 mm at Mangalagiri in Guntur district, 13.2 mm at Korumamidi in East Godavari district and 12 mm at West Nallapadu in Guntur district by 5 pm.

Jain advised farmers, labourers and cattle grazers working in fields during thunderstorms not to take shelter under trees and to follow necessary precautions during agricultural activities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.