‘Until the govt orders CBI probe…’: Protesting students' ultimatum amid exam irregularities agitation in Ranchi

The students’ agitation demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination and redressal of allied grievances escalated on Tuesday as five more students began a hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Stadium to press their demands.

Students hold banners and raise slogans while protesting against the alleged paper leak of the JPSC exam at Jaipal Singh Stadium, in Ranchi on Tuesday. (ANI)

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The hunger strike started after the students’ agitation, which has been ongoing for the last 10 days organised a Shrandhanjali March to pay homage to Dishom Guru Shibu Soren on his first death anniversary.

Spokesperson of the protesters Ravindra Kumar Paswan said, “The hunger strike started with five students today, and the number will increase by five every day until the state government orders a CBI probe into the matter.”

Also read: Jharkhand CM reacts to protest against exam irregularities in Ranchi: 'Waiting for CID report'

Students on hunger strike

Students’ hunger strike started a day after Devendranath Mahto, a Jharkhand Krantikari Loktantrik Morcha (JKLM) leader, began his hunger strike at the same venue for the same cause. Besides intensifying the hunger strike students will also hold a Vidhan Sabha March to mount pressure on the state government to fulfill their demands.

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While JKLM has planned the march on August 6, All India Students’ Association (AISA) and other people’s organisation has planned on August 7. Common students, who are not associated with any political parties and do not want political interferences in students’ movement, planned their marck on August 10.

Assam CM expresses solidarity with protesting students

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed solidarity with the state’s agitating students via an X message. “During the Jharkhand Assembly elections, I had the opportunity to closely witness the pain, anger, and concerns of JSSC-CGL aspirants regarding the recruitment process. I can well understand the feelings of the students protesting today for their future and for justice,” Sarma’s X message reads.

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“If the JMM-Congress-RJD Jharkhand government had acted with sensitivity and transparency regarding the students’ complaints in a timely manner, the situation would not have reached this point. Unfortunately, allegations of irregularities and paper leaks have continued to mount, and today the future of lakhs of youth is in crisis, “Sarma’s X message further reads.