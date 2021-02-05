Unusually warm January could be indirect result of global warming: IMD scientist

The average minimum temperature recorded in India during January 2021 was 1.09 degrees more than the month’s normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).The average temperature in January is 13.6 degrees Celsius, whereas this year it was recorded at 14.7 degrees Celsius.

Speaking about the weather conditions, DS Pai, scientist and head, climate research and services, IMD, Pune said that these are expected yearly climate variations.

“This activity might be an indirect effect of climate change,” said Pai.

“The main increase was in the minimum temperature, particularly in the northern part and southern part of the country. There was record rainfall in the start of January. This time in the north there were western disturbances. And in the south there were easterly winds. In some places they interacted. There was clouding. Because of this maximum temperature reduced and minimum temperature increased. Cloudy days are cooler than normal,” added Pai.

Also, the weather department noted that the mean temperature in southern peninsular India was 1.07 degrees higher than normal this year. The mean temperature of the southern peninsula is 25.30 degrees Celsius. And in January 2021, the recorded mean temperature was 26.36 degrees Celsius

The average minimum temperature for central India in January 2021, which includes Maharashtra, was recorded at its third-highest since 1901. The average temperature for central India is 13.56 degrees Celsius whereas the reported temperature this time was 14.82 degrees Celsius, 1.25 degrees above normal.

Speaking about the variations, OP Sreejith, scientist, Climate Monitoring and Prediction Group, said the reason behind the variations is the Madden–Julian oscillation which the region experienced mainly in the beginning of January.

The Madden–Julian oscillation is the largest element of the intraseasonal variability in the tropical atmosphere.

“We also recorded exceptional rainfall due to Madden–Julian oscillation. The minimum temperature is higher so the mean temperature is also on the higher side,” said Sreejith.