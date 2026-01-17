Bahraich , Three policemen, including a station house officer have been suspended for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh to release a man who was in custody in connection with the abduction of a girl from Kolkata, a police official said on Saturday. UP: 3 cops suspended for taking bribe from man in kidnapping case

The alleged kidnapper was keeping the girl at the man's house when police rescued her. Departmental proceedings have been initiated against the three police officers named by the man the abductor's brother-in-law in his complaint.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari on Saturday told PTI that a man, Gajendra Singh, allegedly kidnapped a girl from Kolkata and brought her to Bahraich.

The girl was kept at the house of Gajendra's brother-in-law, Munijar Singh, in Dhanoli Gaura village that fall in the Matera police station limits.

The girl's family registered a case under Section 137 of the BNS at Madhyagram police station in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

On January 11, a West Bengal Police team arrived in Bahraich in search of the abducted girl and along with the Matera police team rescued the girl.

Gajendra, Munijar and the girl was brought to the Matera police station and police obtained a remand order from a local court.

Later, Munijar Singh lodged a complaint with the anti-corruption cell helpline of the IG Devipatan Range office, alleging that he was asked for a bribe of ₹1 lakh for his release from Matera police's custody, according to the ASP.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, Inspector General of Police Amit Pathak of Devipatan Range ordered a detailed confidential inquiry into the matter, saying that allegations against all three police personnel were found to be prima facie true.

Station House Officer Surendra Kumar Baudh, Sub-Inspector Vishal Jaiswal, and Constable Awadhesh Yadav of Matera Police Station were suspended on Friday.

He said departmental proceedings have been initiated against the three police officers. ₹1 lakh offered in bribe have been returned to the complainant, the ASP said.

