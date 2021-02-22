Home / India News / UP allocates 479 crore in budget for madrasa modernisation scheme
UP allocates 479 crore in budget for madrasa modernisation scheme

The data suggests that there are around 16,000 registered madrasas in the state (out of which 558 are aided ones) in which around 20 lakh students are enrolled.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:26 PM IST
Officials of the madrasa board hailed the allocation and said it would help in imparting quality education to students, (HT Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated 479 crore under the madrasa modernisation scheme in the state budget 2021-22.

Officials of the madrasa board hailed the allocation and said it would help in imparting quality education to students, especially when it comes to modern subjects like maths, English, Hindi, science and home science.

“The UP government has allocated 479 crore in the state budget. This allocation will help us in imparting quality education in madrasas. It would also help us in the madrasa modernisation plan,” said RP Singh, registrar, UP Board of madrasa education.

There are 131 registered madrasas in Lucknow. As per the data with the board, 62 of these madrasas have been covered so far under the modernisation plan, which is funded by both central and state governments.

“Under the madrasa modernisation plan, we basically hire teachers for modern subjects in order to impart quality education to students. At present we have hired around 7,500 teachers so far under the plan. However, with the help of the fresh allocated funds, we will be able to hire more teachers in the days to come,” said Singh.

Singh further said that under the plan, the state government allocates 40 per cent and central government 60 per cent of the funds.

