UP Anti-Terrorism Squad interrogates Pak national Seema Haider, her Indian lover

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad on Monday took Pakistan national Seema Haider, her Indian partner Sachin Meena and his father Netrapal Singh into custody from Gautam Budh Nagar for questioning. Haider had crossed over to India to live with Meena whom she befriended via an online game.

Sachin Meena (L) and Seema Haider attend an interview with AFP at their residence in Rabupura village. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: Pak woman Seema Haider's 1st husband asks her to come back: ‘I still love you’

"As per protocol, the UP ATS informed the local Greater Noida police that they will be questioning Haider, Meena and Singh in relation to concerns regarding national security. When the three were arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police last month, central agencies and the Uttar Pradesh anti terror squad had been alerted by us. Hence, they are carrying out investigations on their end as per procedure," Anand Kulkarni, Additional Commissioner of Police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

When asked, he added that they are only being questioned and have not been 'picked up' by the ATS.

A senior UP police officer said that Haider is a Pakistani citizen and there have been several rumours about her, one of them being she is a Pakistani spy. The officer stated that there are many elements involved in her illegal arrival in India so her interrogation becomes necessary from a security standpoint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: How PubG encounter sparked cross-border ‘prem katha’

Haider entered India with her four children last month after she fell in love with Meena through the gaming app PUBG during the lockdown. The couple started living together in Greater Noida. However, Haider was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa, while Meena was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan had told PTI that an FIR in the case had been lodged at the local Rabupura police station under provisions of the Foreigners Act, the Passport (Entry into India) Act, and section 120B (party to criminal conspiracy) and 34 (act done by several people with common intention).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: 'If Seema Haider doesn't return to Pakistan…': Mumbai traffic police gets threat of another 26/11

After five days, both of them were released from Luksar Jail in Gautam Budh Nagar on bail.

Meanwhile, Haider's neighbours and a relative on Sunday said that they don't want her back in Pakistan. "She should just send her children back to Pakistan. She can stay there. Now she is no longer even a Muslim,” said the 16-year-old son of the landlord in whose rented home Haider was living. Haider’s uncle is reported to be a Subedar in the Pakistan Army and her brother is also a Pakistani soldier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON