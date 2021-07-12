Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP Assembly elections: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi, other senior leaders meet to discuss poll strategy
UP Assembly elections: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi, other senior leaders meet to discuss poll strategy

Priyanka Gandhi reportedly said at the meeting that the people are troubled by soaring inflation and "sky high" prices of petrol, diesel, mustard oil, fruits and vegetables.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 04:17 PM IST
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.(ANI)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a meeting with party leaders on Monday to chalk out strategy for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, news agency PTI reported. The leaders decided to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on issues related to unemployment, price rise and law and order.

The meeting involved leaders from the party's advisory council and the working group on strategy and planning for the state. Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, senior party leaders Salman Khurshid, Rajiv Shukla, Pramod Tiwari and Rashid Alvi, among others, participated in the virtual meeting.

Priyanka Gandhi reportedly said at the meeting that the people are troubled by soaring inflation and “sky high” prices of petrol, diesel, mustard oil, fruits and vegetables. She also raised the issue of violence during the panchayat elections while alleging that BJP workers indulged in stone-pelting and firing.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated to be held in 2021 where the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government looks to secure a second consecutive term in office. In the 2017 elections, the BJP won more than 300 seats in the 403-seat assembly, displacing the Samajwadi Party (SP) from power.

The meeting comes a day after the senior Congress leader held a meeting with Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel amid reports that he is expecting to play a crucial role in the preparations of the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Amid widespread reports of violence, the BJP on Saturday registered an emphatic victory in elections for the posts of block panchayat chief in Uttar Pradesh, winning 635 out of 825 seats for which block panchayat chiefs were to be elected.

