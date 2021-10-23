Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP assembly polls: Congress central election committee expected to meet today
india news

UP assembly polls: Congress central election committee expected to meet today

The Congress has constituted a screening committee for UP assembly polls under the chairmanship of party leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh. Congress leaders Deepender Hooda, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Varsha Gaikwad, Ajay Singh Lallu are the members of the committee which has met twice.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been campaigning aggressively for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. She will launch three pratigya yatras in the state on Saturday.(ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 05:47 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Congress party's Central Election Committee (CEC) will meet on Saturday to discuss the names the probable candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled next year. The meeting will be held at party president Sonia Gandhi's house in New Delhi.

According to news agency ANI, Congress has scrutinised the probable candidates for 150 assembly seats.

Congress has started preparations for the assembly election at various levels. A training campaign is on with the slogan "Prashikshan se Parakram Tak", where party workers at the district and block level are being trained, according to ANI. The programme has already completed two stages.

Further, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow early next week where she will hold meetings with members of the party's state election committee members and other office-bearers.

She will also launch three pratigya yatras in the state on Saturday. The Congress has already promised 40 per cent reservation for women in the allocation of tickets for UP assembly election and smartphones to class 12 pass girls and electric scooties for graduating women students. Priyanka Gandhi is expected to make more such announcements today.

In all, the Congress proposes to make seven pratigyas (promises) to the people of the state ahead of the polls. Its election manifesto is also expected to be released in a few days.

A lot of churning is also going on within the Congress. The party has called a meeting of all the general secretaries, state in-charges and state presidents on October 26 to strategise the membership drive for internal organisational polls at various levels next year.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
