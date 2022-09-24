UP boy shoots at principal after being scolded

A Class 12 student of a private school in UP’s Sitapur district on Saturday shot at his principal twice after the latter scolded him over an altercation with a fellow student, police said, adding that the accused is absconding.

Police said the incident occurred at 8 am near the entrance of Adarsh Ram Swaroop Inter College in Sitapur’s Jahagirabad village, when the principal, identified as Ram Singh Verma, 48, was walking towards his office.

“As soon as Verma reached near him, the student shot at him twice in the stomach and fled the scene, leaving the principal bleeding profusely,” a police official said.

Police further said the shooting was the fallout of an earlier incident on Friday.

“The accused had a quarrel with another student on Friday, after which Verma scolded him. Angry over this, he shot at the principal twice. This incident was caught on camera,” additional superintendent of police (ASP), Sitapur, N P Singh, said.

“We have registered an FIR against the assailant under IPC section 307 for attempt to murder at Sadarpur police station and further probe is under way,” said circle officer, Mahmudabad, Ravi Shankar Prasad.

“The victim’s condition is stated to be critical. He was admitted to Sitapur district hospital from where he was referred to the trauma centre of King George Medical University in Lucknow,” a police official said.

With PTI inputs