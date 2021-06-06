Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BJP's UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh to meet governor today amid speculation of cabinet expansion
india news

BJP's UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh to meet governor today amid speculation of cabinet expansion

The BJP has decided to prepare a strategy based on feedback received from its state leaders and ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, for next year's assembly elections.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met governor Anandiben Patel last month.(ANI Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh's in-charge Radha Mohan Singh will meet Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11am, news agency ANI reported.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath met the governor on May 27 at the Raj Bhavan. He had termed it as a courtesy visit.

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state is expected to witness a cabinet reshuffle, ANI further reported.

Singh and the party's national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh earlier this week held feedback sessions with ministers, MLAs and state unit office bearers about the working of the state government as well as the strategy for the 2022 assembly election.

Both Santhosh and Singh were sent to Uttar Pradesh in the wake of outcome of the panchayat polls and to review the state government's handling of the Covid-19 situation. They gave thumbs up to the chief minister amid an attack from opposition parties for alleged mismanagement of Covid.

Santhosh's praise on Twitter signalled the BJP high command's backing of the UP chief minister. He also advised both the party and the state government to project a united front.

Radha Mohan Singh described the Yogi government’s handling of the Covid situation as “unparalleled”.

The party has decided to prepare a strategy based on feedback received from its state leaders and ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, and strengthen the image of the state government.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh cm yogi adityanath anandiben patel
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP