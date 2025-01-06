Menu Explore
UP: Class 11 student arrested for threatening to bomb Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

PTI |
Jan 06, 2025 03:27 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Police detained a Class 11 student from Bihar for allegedly threatening to bomb the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela.

Uttar Pradesh Police has detained a Class 11 student from Bihar's Purnia district for allegedly threatening to bomb the Maha Kumbh Mela starting January 13 in Prayagraj, officials said on Monday.

A Class 11 student from the Purnia district of Bihar has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police for reportedly threatening to attack the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, which begins on January 13.(Getty Images/representative )
A Class 11 student from the Purnia district of Bihar has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police for reportedly threatening to attack the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, which begins on January 13.(Getty Images/representative )

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kumbh), Rajesh Dwivedi, said the 17-year-old student, who was brought to Prayagraj on Sunday for questioning, has been sent to a remand home.

The accused allegedly created a fake Instagram profile in the name of one his classmates to settle a score, and posted provocative content from it, including a threat to kill 1,000 devotees at the Maha Kumbh, the SSP said.

Police took up the probe after filing a case at the Mela Kotwali police station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, he added.

