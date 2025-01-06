Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: 10 important travel and safety tips every pilgrim should know before heading to Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world's largest spiritual gatherings, will be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 25, 2025. Millions of devotees are expected to attend this grand festival to seek blessings and take a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers. Check out essential travel tips for attending Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.(PTI)

If you're planning to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, preparation is crucial for a smooth and fulfilling experience. Here are some essential travel tips to help pilgrims make the most of this divine event. (Also read: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: When will it start? Check dates of Shahi snan, history, significance and more )

1. Book early to avoid last-minute hassles

With the Kumbh Mela attracting millions, it's crucial to book accommodation and travel early. Whether it's hotels, dharamshalas, or tents, securing your spot in advance is a must. Book your train or flight tickets early to avoid last-minute price hikes and limited availability.

2. Pack light and smart

Don't overload your bag with unnecessary items. Stick to the essentials like warm clothes, comfy shoes, a reusable water bottle, and basic medical supplies. Focus on what you'll actually use, and keep things practical for the weather and your needs. Leave valuables like jewellery and large amounts of cash at home.

Kumbh Mela involves a lot of walking, with various performances and activities on the roads therefore, it's essential to travel light.(PTI)

3. Prioritise safety

Ensure your safety in the midst of large crowds by staying in designated zones, avoiding packed areas, and keeping your belongings secure. Always have a backup plan to reconnect with your group if you get separated.

4. Stay informed on key dates

The Kumbh Mela has scheduled dates for important bathing rituals (Shahi Snans). Keep track of these dates with a calendar and plan your visit to witness the grandeur of these sacred moments.

During the Shahi Snan, avoid going too deep into the water, especially in crowded areas. Stay safe by picking less crowded spots to take a dip.(Reuters)

5. Maintain hygiene

Given the large crowds, maintaining good health is crucial. To stay safe, always drink bottled or filtered water and carry a mask and sanitiser for extra protection. Avoid consuming food from unhygienic stalls and instead opt for reputable eateries or bring your own packed snacks.

6. Respect traditions

Maha Kumbh is a spiritual and cultural celebration. Be mindful of traditions, rituals, and fellow pilgrims. Dress modestly, follow guidelines, and maintain respectful behaviour to honour the sanctity of the event.

7. Keep important contacts handy

With large crowds and long queues, things can get hectic. Make sure to save important contacts like the inquiry booth, nearby lost and found centers, and your doctor's number. Also, don't forget to always carry a copy of your ID with you.

Amid the massive crowd, make sure to stay close to your group, and set up a meeting spot in case you get lost.(HT File)

8. Stay connected

With so many people around, staying connected is crucial. Make sure your phone is fully charged, and consider carrying a portable charger to avoid any connectivity issues.

9. Make use of navigation tools

With the sprawling area of the Kumbh Mela, it's easy to get lost. Use maps and official mobile apps, like the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 app, to guide you to key locations like ghats, medical facilities, and entry points.

10. Opt for comfortable clothing

With the long queues and no vehicle access in certain areas, you'll be on your feet for hours. Be sure to wear relaxed, comfortable clothes and sturdy shoes to make your experience more manageable.