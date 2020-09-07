e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / UP CM Adityanath inaugurates new Covid-19 hospital in Gorakhpur

UP CM Adityanath inaugurates new Covid-19 hospital in Gorakhpur

The state government-run medical college already has 200 beds at the super-speciality block dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 13:35 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a conference in Lucknow.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a conference in Lucknow. (ANI)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated a 300-bed Covid-19 hospital at BRD Medical College here.

The state government-run medical college already has 200 beds at the super-speciality block dedicated to Covid-19 patients. Adityanath told reporters that there was “no dearth of beds for coronavirus patients” and said that the state government was determined to defeat the virus.

The chief minister also inaugurated a bio-safety ‘level -3’ lab (BSL -3), 100 beds PG hostel and a guest house on the occasion. He inspected the help desk, the isolation ward and the ICU at the new COVID hospital and held meetings with MP Ravi Kishan, mayor Sitaram Jaiswal and the medical college principal Ganesh Kumar.

“The new hospital has the facility of 50 high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) machines and 65 ventilators. HFNC machines have given good results all over the world and we’ll provide more HFNC machines as per requirement,“ he said.

“We are all set to defeat novel coronavirus as we defeated encephalitis which was taking a huge number of lives for the last 40 years and we are successful in controlling 95 per deaths by encephalitis,” the chief minister said.

tags
top news
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Kangana Ranaut to get Y+ category security. Here’s what it means
Kangana Ranaut to get Y+ category security. Here’s what it means
Centre to go for prior check for Chinese connection before finalising BPCL bidder
Centre to go for prior check for Chinese connection before finalising BPCL bidder
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
China’s export strength continues as global demand rebounds
China’s export strength continues as global demand rebounds
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In