UP CM Adityanath lays foundation stone of Naval Gallantry Museum construction project in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday performed Bhoomi Pujan and laid the foundation stone of the Naval Gallantry Museum construction project in Lucknow. HT Image

The project is to be built at a cost of ₹23 crore in CG City, near Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, according to a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

During the occasion, CM Yogi said that the glorious moments of the past are a new inspiration for the country.

"No society or nation can touch the heights of development by forgetting its heritage and past. The past always stays with the individual and society," he added.

"There is an opportunity to pioneer and move forward. Today is a historic moment for Lucknow and the state when the foundation stone for the establishment of the Naval Gallantry Museum is being laid on the banks of the river Gomti, known as Adiganga, in CG City, cherishing this new aura of development in this emerging area. This museum will become a new medium for the growing strength of the Indian Navy," he said.

CM Yogi also planted saplings at the site on the occasion. Children of Bhatkhande Sanskriti University presented the national anthem, and the band of the Indian Navy rendered the song. CM expressed confidence that the project will prove to be a milestone in terms of the waterways of UP and the employment of youth, the release stated.

He added that it is a moment of pride that INS Gomti, which enhanced the capabilities of the Indian Navy for 34 years and strengthened its strategic position after having been decommissioned, is going to become a part of the Bravery Museum today.

The CM thanked the officers of the Indian Navy for choosing Lucknow, the capital of UP, for the museum.

CM said, "This will become a medium for the young generation to know the bravery and valour of the Indian Army. Also, it will become a medium to give impetus to Prime Minister Modi's campaign of self-reliant India, which the country is witnessing today through the Make in India initiative."

CM said that this year is very important. The Navy has also its own indigenous symbol, which was established by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. These are moments of pride, he added.

The CM said, "A police or military memorial should be established for the soldiers of UP who have made supreme sacrifice for the internal security of the borders and in various states in the line of duty after the independence of the country to preserve their memories so that the future generation can develop a sense of respect for the army, paramilitary, and police." (ANI)