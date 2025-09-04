Gorakhpur , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure that benefits of government welfare schemes reach every eligible person, according to an official statement. UP CM urges officials to ensure all eligible persons benefit from welfare schemes

He said that while extensive efforts are already underway to assist people with medical treatment and housing, prompt and effective action must be taken if anyone is still left out.

The chief minister gave these directions while interacting with citizens during the Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath Temple, the statement said.

Personally reaching out to people seated at the event organised in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan, Adityanath listened to each grievance patiently and assured that every issue would be resolved in a timely, transparent and satisfactory manner.

During the Janata Darshan, the chief minister heard the problems of nearly 250 people, a significant number of whom were women.

One woman raised the issue of obstruction during the construction of her house. Taking serious note, Adityanath directed officials to provide necessary support and warned that strict action would be taken against anyone unlawfully creating hurdles.

On complaints of land grabbing, he stressed that firm legal action must be ensured. He instructed revenue and police officials to deal effectively with such cases, underlining that public welfare should remain their top priority and grievances must be resolved swiftly.

Responding to appeals for financial help in the treatment of serious illnesses, the chief minister said no patient should be deprived of treatment due to lack of money.

He added that in the past year alone, the government has provided financial support of ₹1,100 crore from the CM Relief Fund for critical medical treatments.

Adityanath directed officials to promptly finalise cost estimates for those struggling with treatment expenses and forward them to the government so that full financial assistance can be provided without delay.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.