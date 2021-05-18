UP CM Yogi Adityanath's approach to battle second wave of Covid-19: Key points

Uttar Pradesh is one of the top 10 states with the highest active coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the country. The state's active caseload stands at 149,032, as per the Union health ministry data.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath's approach to controlling Covid-19 in the state:

As the threat of the second wave of the pandemic is looming large on the rural areas of the country, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held review meetings with officials of different divisions regarding the Covid-19 situation in the villages. As many as 47 districts of 11 divisions, which is more than 50% of the state, have been assessed by Yogi through virtual meetings or physical inspection.

Also read: 2 booked under NSA in Manipur for FB posts that cow dung won’t cure Covid-19

The chief minister ordered stern action against those found guilty of any kind of negligence towards Covid appropriate behaviour. Recently the chief minister held a review meeting of Meerut and Saharanpur divisions of the state following a physical inspection during a two-day visit. The chief minister selects the village to visit for inspection based on the list provided by the district administration.

Yogi emphasises tracing, testing and treatment to contain the virus spread. Integrated Covid Control and Command Centre (ICCC) and containment zones aid in the process. The chief minister also pays regular visits to the ICCC to ensure regular supply and availability of medical essentials and inspect the sanitation of the sites.

For the second wave, Yogi has formulated Team 9, just like Team 11 was formed when the disease first hit the state. After video conferencing with the concerned officials, the chief minister evaluates the implementation of the guidelines on the ground.

Yogi also continued virtual review meetings with officers every day during his home isolation as he was detected positive with the infection. Soon after testing negative, the chief minister reviewed the dedicated Covid hospital set up by the DRDO in Lucknow.

Also read: Covid-19 vaccination process being streamlined, says PM Modi

Yogi also visited the Aligarh Muslim University, as the Covid-19 situation is deteriorating there after several teachers succumbed to the virus. The university also sent the samples for genome sequencing as the presence of a new variant was suspected due to the increased transmissibility. He is known to be the first chief minister to visit the university in the last 37 years.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the chief minister accusing the state government of low testing and asked if it was paving the way for the third wave of Covid-19.

"Neither there is testing, nor treatment, nor medical kits, but the government says that everything is fit," Gandhi said.

This comes a day after the Allahabad high court said that the healthcare infrastructure in villages and small cities of Uttar Pradesh is at God's mercy or as it said 'Ram Bharose'.