UP CM Yogi Adityanath self-isolates after officials test positive for Covid-19

"Some officers in my office have been infected with Corona. These officers have been in contact with me, so I have isolated myself as a precaution and am starting all the work virtually," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addresses an election campaign rally for Assembly polls in South 24 Parganas, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday he has isolated himself after some officers in his office tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

