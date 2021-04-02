Home / India News / UP cop tests positive for Covid-19 weeks after second vaccine shot
india news

UP cop tests positive for Covid-19 weeks after second vaccine shot

The officer also requested all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested.
PTI | , Bareilly
UPDATED ON APR 02, 2021 02:51 PM IST
A man is administered his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. (Satish Bate/HT file photo)

A senior police officer, who took his second coronavirus vaccine dose last month, and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Rajesh Pandey shared a Facebook post on Thursday, saying he, his wife and a policeman deployed for his security have tested positive for the disease.

The officer also requested all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested.

Pandey's son had tested positive for Covid-19 three days ago.

"I took first jab of the vaccine on February 5 and the second one on March 5. My wife is yet to take the second jab," Pandey said, adding that his personal security guard has also taken both doses of the vaccine.

Pandey, who has been transferred from the Bareilly range, is undergoing treatment at a private medical college here. He was sent to Lucknow as in-charge of the election cell and was here to collect his household items.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP