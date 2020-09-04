e-paper
UP cops arrest Odisha man over alleged hate posts against PM Modi, Adityanath

UP cops arrest Odisha man over alleged hate posts against PM Modi, Adityanath

The accused runs a small electronics shop in Salepur in Cuttack district.

india Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:03 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
A case was lodge against the man in Uttar Pradesh for alleged posts on social media.
A case was lodge against the man in Uttar Pradesh for alleged posts on social media. (Representative photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested a 42-year-old small businessman of Odisha from a village of Cuttack district over several charges including sedition for allegedly posting threatening content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Adityanath on social media.

Police in Cuttack district said a team from police in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh arrested 42-year-old Sayyed Hassan Ahmed from Kushambi village under Salepur police limits. In-charge of Salepur police station, inspector Nihar Mohanty said a police team from Singhbali police station in UP’s Baghpat district arrested Ahmed after booking him.

“The man had allegedly posted derogatory and threatening content on social media against Prime Minister and UP chief minister Adityanath and a case was lodged in UP. Accordingly a team from UP police had arrived here today. The person runs a small electronics shop in Salepur. He would be put up before a local magistrate for grant of transit remand,” said the inspector.

Police did not reveal any other details of the threatening message.

