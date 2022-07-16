Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / UP court rejects Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair's bail plea in fact-check case
india news

UP court rejects Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair's bail plea in fact-check case

In another development, the Hathras police has now moved an application in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate seeking Zubair's remand.
File photo of Mohd Zubair.(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 05:28 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The sessions court of Lakhimpur Kheri's Mohammadi in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday rejected Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair in a 2018 tweet case. The information was shared by KP Singh, assistant prosecution officer.

The journalist was summoned by a Lakhimpur Kheri court in a case registered against him in September 18, 2021, after a complaint was filed by a journalist of a news channel for a fact-check tweet. The court had sent him to judicial custody for 14 days on Monday.

In another development, the Hathras police has moved an application in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate seeking Zubair's remand.

The warrant was issued against him in Mohammadi in a September 2021 case filed by a Sudarshan News employee for the fact-check tweet. A bail hearing in the case on July 13 was postponed till Saturday after the plaintiff raised an objection against the application from Zubair's end that was filed in English.

RELATED STORIES

On Friday, a Delhi court granted him bail in a case related to an allegedly objectionable tweet, observing that "the voice of dissent is necessary for a healthy democracy". The FIR in this case was lodged on June 20 on the grounds of a complaint filed by the Duty Officer of the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell, which tackles cyber crimes.

Zubair was first arrested on June 21 and sent to police custody after an First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him based on a Twitter posting, which another Twitter handle alleged that it "hurt Hindu sentiments."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
mohammed zubair
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP