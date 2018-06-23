UP doctor accused of removing kidney without patient’s permission during surgery

The family of a man who underwent a procedure for kidney stone removal have accused doctor in Muzaffarnagar of taking out his kidney without informing.

Police said Imran, son of 60-year-old patient Iqubal, alleged that Dr Vibhu Garg of Garg Hospital in New Mandi area had not discussed the possibility of kidney removal before the operation.

After the operation, the patient’s kin created ruckus at the hospital. Later, on the basis of a written complaint filed by Iqubal’s wife, Ummed Jahan, a case under section 338 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Dr Garg and a probe has been initiated, police said.

The doctor however told the police that he had discussed all possibilities of the procedure with Iqubal’s family.

“He said the size of the kidney stone (15 mm) was very big,” said inspector New Mandi police station, Har Sharan Sharma.

Meanwhile, the chief medical officer (CMO), PS Mishra said that he had also initiated a probe into the matter. “We will check the previous clinical record of the patient along with his ultrasound reports,” he said.

Police said Iqubal, resident of Mustak locality in Meerapur area, wanted to get his kidney stone removed through laparoscopic surgery for which he had contacted Dr Garg.

His family alleged that the doctor had assured them that the operation would hardly take an hour. However, the actual procedure, conducted on Friday afternoon, went on for over three hours. They also said that the patient was administered two units of blood.

Police said the kin alleged that the doctor removed and kept the patient’s kidney in an ice box, and when he was asked about the cause of kidney removal, he could not give a satisfactory answer.

On getting to know of the matter, some relatives of Iqubal reached the hospital and created a ruckus late on Friday evening.

A police team led by New Mandi circle officer, Yogendra Singh and inspector Har Sharan Sharma reached the spot and pacified the relatives.