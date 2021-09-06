UP exports goods worth 21,500 crore in April-May, records jump of 152%

Uttar Pradesh is fast emerging as an export hub of India. According to data released by the central government, Uttar Pradesh exported goods worth ₹21,500.85 crore in April and May this year, up 152.67 per cent compared to corresponding period previous year.

Last year, goods worth ₹8,511.34 crore were exported between April and May, 2020. The major exports from Uttar Pradesh include leather, textile and glassware products.

These products were exported to different parts of the world even during the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, giving a major push to the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative.

Buoyed by the response Uttar Pradesh's products are receiving from countries across the world, the state government has decided to set up overseas trade promotion and facilitation centres in all the 75 districts.

The MSME department also plans to set up a centralised facilitation centre for better coordination among various hubs. The Adityanath government has claimed that these centres will increase the worth of exports by at least ₹400 crore and provide employment opportunities to 4,000 people.

Uttar Pradesh is the sixth major exporting states of the country, after Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, according to Centre's data.

This year, a lot of goods like carpets, rugs, textile fabric, oven fabric, man made staple fabric, footwear, glassware, iron, steel, aluminum, rice, sugar, milk, flour, plastic products, silk, artificial flowers have been exported to different parts of the world. Nepal, Bangladesh and countries of Southeast Asia imported a large number of products from UP during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to state government, footwear and toys exports shot up from ₹147.04 crore and ₹26.19 crore in April-May last year to ₹742.47 crore and ₹120.83 crore respectively this year. Similarly, glassware exports increased from ₹39.99 crore during the same period last year to ₹310.77 crore this year.

Furthermore, carpets and textile fabrics worth ₹744.15 crore were exported this year as against ₹247.63 crore last year. The export of leather products also saw massive increase from ₹79.21 crore last year to ₹493.80 crore this year.