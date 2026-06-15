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UP family following Google Maps lands in drain, rescued after 2 hours

The family took an alternative route suggested by Google Maps after a road near the Delhi Phatak overbridge was closed for repair work.

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 08:35 pm IST
PTI |
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Five members of a family, including women and children, were rescued after their car got stuck in a deep drain while they were following directions on Google Maps in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, officials said on Monday.

Chief Fire Officer Ajay Sharma said the family had inadvertently taken the wrong route while following Google Maps.(Unsplash/isaacmehegan)

The incident occurred near the Preet Vihar area on Sunday when Sahil, a resident of Saddipura in Greater Noida's Dadri area, was travelling with his family to a relative's house in Kithore in neighbouring Meerut district.

According to the officials, the family took an alternative route suggested by Google Maps after a road near the Delhi Phatak overbridge was closed for repair work.

As they reached a waterlogged stretch in the Anand Vihar Yojana area, Sahil mistook the accumulated water for minor waterlogging due to darkness and drove ahead and his vehicle slipped into a deep roadside drain.

Officials said the car's electronic system malfunctioned, causing the doors to lock automatically and leaving all five occupants stranded inside.

Also Read: Google Maps said 4 hours, American traveller found a quicker way to Bihar's Bhagalpur

Rescue operation lasted for 2 hours

 
google maps uttar pradesh
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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