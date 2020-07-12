UP govt forms judicial commission to probe Kanpur ambush, Vikas Dubey encounter

india

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 16:57 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday appointed one member judicial commission to probe into the Kanpur ambush and various other incidents including the police encounters with gangster Vikas Dubey and his aides.

A spokesperson of the state government said the commission, to be headed by retired justice Shashi Kant Agarwal, has been mandated to probe into the various incidents that took place between intervening nights of July 2-3 and July 10, including encounters between criminals and police at various spots. The commission will submit its report within two months, he said.

The constitution of the judicial commission comes a day after the Yogi Adityanath government set up a three-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by senior IAS officer Sanjay Bhoosreddy to probe different aspects of the Kanpur ambush case.

According to a state government statement, the SIT will also look into a failed raid that eventually led to the ambush, the nature of action taken against Dubey and his group in the past few years, and the gangster’s alleged links with policemen and government employees.

Dubey was killed on the morning of July 10 when he allegedly tried to escape the custody of Special Task Force (STF) following an accident involving the vehicle in which he was being taken to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh.

The STF had come under fire from various quarters with the opposition alleging that the encounter was staged to eliminate a criminal who could have possibly revealed uncomfortable details of a police-criminal-politician nexus in the state.

The STF claimed that Dubey was shot dead after he opened fire and refused to lay down the weapon. He had been arrested in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, a week after he and his gang members ambushed a police team killing eight policemen.

The gangster and four of his aides have been killed in separate encounters between July 3 and 10.

The one member judicial commission, which will be headquartered in Kanpur, will probe into the ambush on the police team by Vikas Dubey and members of his gang on the intervening nights of July 2-3 in which eight policemen were killed and several others were injured, the government spokesman said.

It will also probe into the July 10 encounter between police team and Vikas Dubey as well as all the encounters between police personnel and members of Vikas Dubey gang that took place between July 3 and July 10 at various spots, he said.

It will also inquire into the nexus between the Vikas Dubey, members of his gang with policemen as well as the personnel of other government departments and people. The Commission in its report will also give its recommendation to the state government to check the repeat of such incidents, the spokesperson said.