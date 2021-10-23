U.P. govt renames Faizabad station as Ayodhya Cantt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday decided to rename the Faizabad Junction to Ayodhya Cantt railways station, chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s office announced in a tweet. “UPCM Shri@myogiadityanath has decided to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt,” a tweet stated.

In another tweet, the CM’s office said the Centre granted its consent to the decision, and Adityanath has given a green signal to issue a notification in this regard.

However, Suresh Kumar Sapra, divisional railway manager (DRM), Lucknow Division, Northern Railways (NR), said the department is yet to receive a notification on the matter.

“As of now, we haven’t received any order from the Railway Board regarding any change of name. According to the procedure, the state government sends a proposal to the ministry of home affairs, from where it goes to the Railway Board for final implementation. Hence, we are awaiting orders from the Railway Board, after which we will accordingly make changes in our records, logbooks and computer system,” he said.

Reacting to the BJP government’s latest decision, Samajwadi Party state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “In four-and-a-half years this government could do nothing but change names or take credit for the works done by Samajwadi Party government. Even while this government is on it’s way out it continues to change names and inaugurate SP government’s projects.”

Earlier in 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government had renamed Faizabad Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali. The BJP government also changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Mughalsarai railway junction as Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction.

Opened in 1874, the Faizabad railway station comes under the Northern Railway zone. It falls under the Lucknow-Varanasi section.