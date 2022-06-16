Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

UP govt to prioritise 'Agniveers' for recruitment in police, allied forces

'Agnipath' is a pan India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors and providing them an opportunity to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 08:00 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday assured that youth who complete their four years' service under the central government's short-term recruitment programme ‘Agnipath’ will be given priority for jobs in state police and allied forces. Taking to Twitter, Yogi Adityanath asserted that the Agnipath scheme will prepare the youth for the service of the nation and society, giving them the opportunity of a proud future.

"@UPGovt assures that 'Agniveers' post their service will be given priority for accomodation in Police & Police Allied Forces," Adiyanath said.

This comes a day after Union home minister Amit Shah made similar announcement for the short-term recruits. Shah said that such recruits, or 'Agniveers', will be given priority for jobs in paramilitary forces and Assam Rifles.

“Agnipath Yojana is a visionary and welcome decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the bright future of the youth. In this context, today, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has decided to give priority to Agniveers who complete 4 years under this scheme for recruitment in CAPFs (central armed police forces) and Assam Rifles,” the home minister's office tweeted.

“Detailed planning has already begun on this decision,” it added.

On Tuesday, the government announced the ‘Agnipath’ scheme to recruit soldiers, including women, for only four years in a major defence policy reform. It provides for absorption of 25% of Agniveers in the regular cadre for 15 more years after another round of screening. The rest 75% will be demobilized, with an exit or "Seva Nidhi" package of 11-12 lakh, partly funded by their monthly contributions, as well as skill certificates and bank loans for help in their second careers.

The first four years of the contractual service are not likely to be taken into consideration for the fixation of the final pensionary benefits.

Topics
uttar pradesh uttar pradesh police yogi adityanath
