UP govt to set up country's first leather park in Kanpur under Mega Leather Cluster Project

The Uttar Pradesh government is seeking to restore the industrial charm of Kanpur, also known as Manchester of the East. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government is developing a Mega Leather Park, the first leather park in the country, as part of the Mega Leather Cluster Project in Kanpur spread over an area of 235 acres. The park project is aimed at reestablishing Kanpur as the textile hub and leather city.

Kanpur was called 'Manchester of the East' because of its textile industry and was also referred to as 'Leather City' due to the presence of a large number of leather factories. However, the state government claimed that the rise in pollution, technological changes in the textile industry and neglect of the previous governments made the city lose its sheen, turning into one of the most polluted cities of the country.

The mega leather park project, which will be built in Ramaipur village in Kanpur, will help improve Kanpur's position among the ten largest leather-producing states of the country. Under the Mega Leather Cluster Project, 50,000 people will get direct employment at the park while 150,000 people will get indirect employment, the state government said.

More than 150 tanneries will be operational at the leather park that is aimed to facilitate the manufacturing of world-class leather shoes, purses and jackets and their export to other countries.

"The Mega Leather Park, will, nevertheless, prove to be a game changer for Kanpur. The 235 acres of land has already been acquired and the work is progressing rapidly on this project. The leather park will be built in Ramaipur village of Kanpur," the government said adding that the ministry of commerce has already approved the establishment of the park.

On the ease of doing business in the state, the UP government said that as per the officials of the Industrial Development Department, the policy changes made by the government have encouraged many leading entrepreneurs to set up their firms in Kanpur, including in the textile sector.

In three years, the Yogi government has received 23 proposals for establishing industries in Kanpur city and rural, of the 23, 11 have already been approved and the industrial units are in a position to begin production soon, the government claimed.

Around 7,000 people will get employment once these projects worth about ₹4,000 crore are off the ground, the state government said.

"RP Polypacks and Kanpur Plastics Limited have set up textile factories in Kanpur city and Kanpur (Rural) at the cost of ₹150 crore ₹200 crore respectively and have already started production. Similarly, Sparsh India Private Limited has invested ₹600 crore for the construction of a plastic factory in Kanpur (Rural). Furthermore, Rimjhim Steel Company is building a steel rolling mill in Kanpur (Rural) at the cost of ₹550 crore," a statement detailed about the status of the projects in Kanpur adding that the government is also working to set up non-polluting industries in multi-storeyed buildings in Kanpur.