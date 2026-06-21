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UP infant raped by 12-year-old relative; accused was drunk, watched porn before crime

The child was discovered near a tin shed in a field roughly 500 metres from her home. She was bleeding heavily.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 08:19 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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A nine-month-old girl is fighting for her life in a medical facility after being allegedly abducted and raped by a 12-year-old relative, police officials confirmed on Sunday. The pre-teen confessed to being drunk and watching porn before kidnapping the baby, as per the police. The juvenile suspect has been taken into custody.

An infant was kidnapped and raped in UP.(PTI)

The incident occurred in a village near Gulariha in Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported.

ALSO READ | 28-year-old held in Palla over kidnapping and rape of minor

According to family statements, the infant went missing from her mother's side at approximately 2 am on Saturday. This led to an immediate search by relatives and local villagers through nearby fields.

On Saturday morning, the child was discovered near a tin shed in a field roughly 500 metres from her residence. She was bleeding heavily and in visible, severe agony.

The victim was initially taken to a community health centre before being transferred to BRD Medical College as her condition deteriorated. Police later confirmed that a formal medical examination verified the infant had been raped. She is currently fighting for her life in critical condition, as per PTI.

Superintendent of Police (City) Nimesh Patil confirmed that the child is currently undergoing medical treatment and said that further legal action is being pursued.

 
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