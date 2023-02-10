UP investors summit 2023: State to serve as growth engine of nation, says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh has attracted investment proposals worth ₹32.92 lakh crore through roadshows organised outside the state, including abroad, for Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday. He added that the state will “serve as the growth engine of the country”, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Reform, Perform, Transform’.

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day summit, which he described as ‘Mahakumbh of investment’, in Lucknow when he said the investments will take place through 18,645 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the state government and various companies, and these will help create 9.25 million employment opportunities.

The companies belong to diverse sectors such as renewable energy, real estate, education, tourism, electronic vehicle manufacturing, housing and food processing.

Prime Minister Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, governor Anandiben Patel,top global policy makers, India Inc leaders and members from the academia were present at the event.

Adityanath said the state government has ensured the environment is conducive to industrial development by ensuring better law and order and bringing 25 sectoral policies providing ease of business.

“We got the cooperation of Indian missions abroad, ambassadors, high commissioners, as well as business and industrial organisations. With positive cooperation, we hope to achieve the target of $1 trillion economy for Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

“This ‘Mahakumbh’ of investment has been made possible after UP made efforts imbibing the PM’s mantra of ‘reform, perform, transform’,” he added.

Adityanath pointed out that the Nivesh Sarathi portal – to sign MoUs and monitor their implementation – as well as Nivesh Mitra portal –for incentive and customer relationship management – have proven to be useful.

“Through policy-driven governance, the state government has formulated around 25 policies to attract investment in various sectors, including IT/ITES, data centre, defence and aerospace, electric vehicle, warehousing and logistics, tourism, textile and MSME. Since then, several reformative steps have been taken towards creating a holistic ecosystem for industrial development,” he said.

Sharing a list of developmental projects that have either been completed or are underway, Adityanath said: “The state’s first medical device park has been inaugurated near the Yamuna Expressway. Similarly, Film City, Toy Park, Apparel Park, Handicraft Park, and Logistics Hub are being developed in the Yamuna Expressway area. Other projects being developed include Mega Food Park at Bareilly, Trans Ganga City at Unnao, Plastic Park at Gorakhpur, Garment Park at Gorakhpur and several flatted factory complexes.”

He called upon industrialists and investors to take full advantage of the “immense opportunities” in Uttar Pradesh and become co-travellers in its journey of progress.