UP Global Investors Summit: Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh has received 32.92 lakh crore investment proposals through roadshows

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Uttar Pradesh had attracted investment proposals worth ₹32.92 lakh crore through the U.P. Global Investors Summit-2023 roadshows in India and abroad and will play the role of the growth engine of the country imbibing Prime Minister’s vision of “reform, perform, transform”.

Yogi Adityanath was speaking at the inauguration of the UP Global Investors Summit-2023 here, which he described as the “Mahakumbh of investment.”

He also said the investments, which will take place through 18,645 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed between the government and the companies in diverse sectors will create 92.50 lakh job opportunities in the state. These sectors include renewable energy, real estate, education, tourism, electronic vehicle manufacturing, housing and food processing.

Inviting investors to take part in the development of Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said the state government had made the state’s environment conducive to industrial development by ensuring better law and order and bringing 25 sectoral policies providing ease of business.

Yogi Adityanath further said Nivesh Sarathi portal, the online system for signing MoUs and monitoring their implementation, as well as Nivesh Mitra, the online incentive and customer relationship management portal are proving useful.

“We got the cooperation of Indian missions abroad, ambassadors, high commissioners, as well as business and industrial organisations. With positive cooperation, we hope to achieve the target of $1 trillion economy of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath also said: “Through policy-driven governance, the state government has formulated around 25 policies to attract investment in various sectors including IT/ITES, data centre, defence and aerospace, electric vehicle, warehousing and logistics, tourism, textile and MSME. Since then, several reformative steps have been taken towards creating a holistic ecosystem for industrial development.”

He added: “The state’s first medical device park has been inaugurated near Yamuna Expressway. Similarly, Film City, Toy Park, Apparel Park, Handicraft Park, and Logistics Hub are being developed in the Yamuna Expressway area. Other projects being developed include Mega Food Park at Bareilly, Trans Ganga City at Unnao, Plastic Park at Gorakhpur, Garment Park at Gorakhpur and several flatted factory complexes.”

Yogi Adityanath called upon industrialists and investors to take full advantage of the “immense opportunities” in Uttar Pradesh and become co-travellers in its journey of progress.

