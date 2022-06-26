UP bypoll results LIVE: SP consolidates lead in bastions Azamgarh, Rampur

The counting of votes in the bypolls to Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh is underway.

There is a tough contest between Samajwadi Party candidate Dharmendra Yadav and BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ in Azamgarh. After trailing, Yadav has regained his lead over the BJP candidate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Rampur, Samajwadi Party candidate Asim Raza leads over his nearest rival Ghanshyam Lodhi of BJP by 800 votes after first round of counting.As per district administration officials, the counting began at 8 am. Observers sent by the election commission are also present at the counting centres. In the polling held on June 23, Azamgarh recorded a voter turnout of 48.58 per cent while Rampur witnessed a 41 per cent voting. BYPOLL RESULTS LIVE COVERAGEThe bypoll in the Azamgarh was necessitated after the resignation of incumbent MP and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who resigned after being elected as an MLA from Karhal. The seat is witnessing a triangular contest between Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav, Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ of the BJP and Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON