UP man fakes kidnapping to obtain money from father, lands in police station

A man in Uttar Pradesh faked his kidnapping to obtain money from his father. But his plan was foiled, and it landed him at the police station. However, it was still his father who had to pay the cost of bailing him out, reported thenews agency PTI. In-charge of Bhadohi's Chauri police station informed Pradeep's father that his location was traced to Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area.(Representational)

The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district when 28-year-old Pradeep Chauhan, to get some money from his father, decided to fake his abduction. On March 7, Chauhan messaged his father that he had been kidnapped and later switched off his phone, said police officials.

His father, Rama Shankar Chauhan, reached the local police station to report it.

Pradeep’s not-so-foolproof plan, however, faltered when the police were able to detect his location in Pune. Chauri police station’s in-charge said his location was traced to Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area, under the limits of Hinjewadi police station. Following this, Pradeep was arrested and brought to the police station.

During the investigation, Pradeep confessed to having faked his kidnapping because he wanted money from his father. He said he left home without telling anyone voluntarily and was not, in fact, abducted.

He was charged under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, his father again came to his aid and pleaded for his bail, saying that the festival of Holi was approaching. Pradeep was granted bail after his father paid for it, said police.

In a similar incident, a diamond jeweller also allegedly faked his kidnapping last week to escape harassment from money lenders in Pune, said police.

According to the complaint filed by 34-year-old Tithal Jitendra Shah’s wife, who is a resident of Mudra Society in Bibwewadi in Pune, he was allegedly abducted, and she received a ransom call of ₹2 crore.

On Friday last week, four days after the alleged abduction and kidnapping case, the Shah appeared in front of the Bibwewadi police and accepted that he faked his abduction to escape harassment from moneylenders.

