UP man, family booked after wife alleges dowry harassment, secret second marriage

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district have booked a man and six members of his family after his wife accused them of dowry harassment and alleged that her husband eloped with another woman and secretly married her with his relatives’ support. Police in Gonda booked a man and six relatives after his wife alleged dowry harassment and accused him of eloping with another woman.(Representational image/ X-@gondapolice)

Savita Pathak, a resident of Khajuri village, married Ranjit Tiwari on June 2 this year, PTI reported citing police officials.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that soon after the wedding, her husband, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and two other relatives began harassing her for dowry.

The complainant further alleged that Ranjit developed relations with a woman from a village in Chhapia police station area and, on June 27, eloped with her.

She said that with the connivance of his family, he secretly married the other woman.

When she protested, Savita alleged, her husband and in-laws abused her, taunted her for not bringing dowry, and threatened to kill her.

She later returned to her parental home and narrated the incident to her family. Savita said her family took her to the police station on August 31 to lodge a complaint, but no action was taken then.

Chhapia SHO Ram Samujh Prabhakar said that following directions from the superintendent of police, a case has now been registered against Ranjit Tiwari and six of his family members under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in April, a 44-year-old woman from Gonda district eloped with her daughter's former fiance, just 13 days before the girl's wedding to another man.

The man, nearly 20 years younger, had once been set to marry her daughter but instead ran away with the would-be mother-in-law.

Usha Devi disappeared on the morning of April 25, leaving behind a bewildered family, a distressed daughter, and a village buzzing with gossip. Her husband lodged a missing person’s report after three days of searching in vain.

What followed was a police chase across districts, emotional drama, and an eventual reunion, not of lovers, but of a husband and his prodigal wife.