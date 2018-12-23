UP man goes to police with mother-in-law’s complaint, lands up behind bars

A 45-year-old man, Nitin Paliwal, was allegedly beaten up by cops and sent to jail on Wednesday after he approached the Wazirganj police station to lodge a complaint on behalf of his 78-year-old mother-in-law.

The police refuted the allegation and said that Nitin was sent behind bars because he manhandled a police officer and created ruckus on the station premises.

Nitin’s wife Prachi said he had gone to the police station with the complaint of her mother Ankita Mishra. “After my brother’s death, my sister-in-law, Priyanka Mishra, threw my mother (Ankita) out of the house. She is now living with us at our home in Wazirganj. When my husband reached the police station with my mother’s complaint, the police didn’t just refuse to lodge the FIR, they also beat him up and sent him to jail,” she claimed.

Prachi alleged this was done because Priyanka is employed with the Dial 100 service of the UP police.

Sources said that Priyanka had lodged separate complaints at the women’s police station and the Wazirganj police station in October, accusing Nitin of inciting Ankita Mishra against her. Meanwhile, the SHO of Wazirganj, Ambar Singh, asserted that the arrest was made after Nitin created ruckus at the police station. “Nitin Paliwal also attacked one of our officers. We had to arrest him for this,” he said. The officer denied that Nitin had come to the police station to lodge a complaint on behalf of his mother-in-law. “He had been called to a police outpost, under our police station, to record his statement in connection with a complaint lodged against him by his sister-in-law Priyanka Mishra,” said the SHO, adding that they had not received any complaint regarding Nitin’s mother-in-law.

