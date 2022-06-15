Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / UP man impersonated Assam crime branch to extort money from suspects; arrested
UP man impersonated Assam crime branch to extort money from suspects; arrested

Superintendent of police, Assam CID, Pranab Jyoti Goswami , said Upendra Pandey was arrested on Monday and produced before a court
The Assam CID started investigating the UP man after receiving a complaint from two individuals (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 03:19 PM IST
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha

A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Monday from Guwahati’s Beltola area by the Assam Police on charges of impersonating a crime branch inspector to extort money from suspects in criminal cases.

The suspect was identified by the criminal investigation department (CID) as Upendra Pandey.

Superintendent of police, Assam CID, Pranab Jyoti Goswami said Pandey received money from the suspects on the promise of influencing the probe and getting them exonerated.

The Assam Police registered a first information report against Pandey on the complaiint of two persons on Monday and arrested him from his residence.

“We registered a case and arrested the accused. He has been produced before the court and taken into judicial custody,” Goswami said.

The police officer asked people not to entertain such persons and report to the CID police station if anyone makes a similar claim.

